1492 Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

1492 Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.84. 2,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,372. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 25,423 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $578,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 22,200 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $556,776.00. Insiders have sold a total of 245,346 shares of company stock worth $5,968,885 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quanex Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.