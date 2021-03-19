1492 Capital Management LLC Has $10.02 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,040 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up 5.8% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,474,501.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,554,769.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,819 shares of company stock worth $23,193,121. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.81. 13,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

