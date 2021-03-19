1492 Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 114.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,561 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,866,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 32,571 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.82.

Shares of GIII stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $33.12.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

