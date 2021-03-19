1492 Capital Management LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kaiser Aluminum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $47,676.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,643 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KALU shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $111.56. 3,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 149.09 and a beta of 1.25. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

