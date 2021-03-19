1492 Capital Management LLC Invests $3.30 Million in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCCU)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCCU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 317,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000. Roth CH Acquisition II comprises about 1.9% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000.

Shares of ROCCU stock remained flat at $$10.56 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,415. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Roth CH Acquisition II Co intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses that have primary operations in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

