1492 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Shares of AVNT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.30. 16,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,360. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

