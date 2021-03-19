1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,949 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Semtech accounts for approximately 1.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Semtech stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.26. 9,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,390. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.02, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,458.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $220,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,289. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

