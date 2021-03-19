1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,527 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,831 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp accounts for 1.5% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 588,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of ABCB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.09. 15,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,689. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

