1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,867 Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $67.47. 20,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,288. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

