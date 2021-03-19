1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 36,142 FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FB Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FB Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in FB Financial by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in FB Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBK traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.57. 979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,502. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,560.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $128,756.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

