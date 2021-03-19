1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 41,031 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Korn Ferry as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,661,000 after purchasing an additional 362,666 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,768,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 841,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,626,000 after buying an additional 89,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,459,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KFY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

KFY traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $64.60. 3,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,964. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $66.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $289,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,374,268.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,651 shares of company stock valued at $10,245,256 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.