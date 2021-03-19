1492 Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.96. 8,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.