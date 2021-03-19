1492 Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. makes up about 1.4% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKX. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $3,812,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $55,305.00. Insiders have sold a total of 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234 over the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SKX stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $41.48. 6,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,917. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $42.35.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

