1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

1492 Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $102,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.52. 3,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,817. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $123.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

