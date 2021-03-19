1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 4,521 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Boot Barn worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

NYSE BOOT traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.61. 4,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $170,225.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,225.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,849 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,447. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

