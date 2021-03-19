1492 Capital Management LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of eHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Get eHealth alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on EHTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

Shares of eHealth stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.39. 16,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,952. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $70.40. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $151.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.