1492 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Codexis as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,513,000 after purchasing an additional 434,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 721,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 123,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 123,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

CDXS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,068.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDXS traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 19,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,679. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.