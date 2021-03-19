1492 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Covenant Logistics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

CVLG stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.72.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $225.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

