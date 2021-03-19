1492 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Rush Street Interactive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSI. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,249. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86.

In related news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

