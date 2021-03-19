1492 Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

1492 Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. RingCentral comprises 5.6% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.17.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.82 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.18 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.84, for a total transaction of $2,297,394.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,661 shares in the company, valued at $76,340,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.13, for a total value of $2,878,730.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,723,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,272 shares of company stock worth $26,901,640 in the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

