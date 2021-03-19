14,983 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,983 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Qualys by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Qualys by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,601. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.41 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.77.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $165,662.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,257.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total value of $382,448.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,325,866.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

