$16.41 Million in Sales Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will announce $16.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Joint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.56 million. The Joint reported sales of $13.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Joint will report full-year sales of $74.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.11 million to $75.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $96.82 million, with estimates ranging from $90.31 million to $103.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Joint.

Get The Joint alerts:

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,019.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,191,470.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,975.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,632 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,757. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Joint by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 63,652 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 0.7% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 2.9% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 147,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $592.18 million, a PE ratio of 155.12 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.