16,532 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 18,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.60, for a total value of $2,165,517.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,618 shares of company stock worth $5,917,028. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

AME opened at $121.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

