17,180 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of HSIC traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $66.92. 8,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.44. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

