17,857 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Incyte by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 305.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 29,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,598 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

INCY opened at $78.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

