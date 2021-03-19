$187.89 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will announce sales of $187.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $198.22 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $168.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $828.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $852.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $942.46 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $35,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $41,176.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,977. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,760,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

