$192.52 Million in Sales Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will report sales of $192.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.00 million and the highest is $195.04 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $157.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $927.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $930.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $976.77 million, with estimates ranging from $972.00 million to $981.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.82 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBBN. B. Riley increased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,703,000 after purchasing an additional 310,108 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,381,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,985,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 432,188 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 107,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 114,924 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.17. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.