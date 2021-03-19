1inch 24-Hour Volume Reaches $181.29 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, 1inch has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. One 1inch token can now be bought for $4.90 or 0.00008402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch has a market cap of $730.62 million and $181.29 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.63 or 0.00451934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00065602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00142837 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00064944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.62 or 0.00659332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00075817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,067,128 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

