1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Sells $1,251,300.00 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,251,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,189,102.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ONEM stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.83. 1,585,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,244. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. Equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.