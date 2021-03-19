1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy Sells 8,334 Shares

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $332,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,244. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of -22.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONEM. Truist upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,725,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $69,947,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.