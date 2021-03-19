1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy Sells 8,334 Shares

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $332,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ONEM traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,244. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of -22.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,725,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $69,947,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.