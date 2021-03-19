1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Gap Down to $47.65

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.65, but opened at $46.28. 1st Source shares last traded at $46.79, with a volume of 3,787 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,589,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,840,000 after acquiring an additional 379,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth $10,135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,841,000 after purchasing an additional 94,289 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source in the third quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 46,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

