$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will post sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Yum China posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $10.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $10.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $11.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth $530,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 7.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Yum China by 4.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 994,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,652,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. Yum China has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $64.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

