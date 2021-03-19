$2.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will announce $2.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the lowest is $2.23 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $9.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion.

OMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $443,344 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,974,000 after buying an additional 1,728,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,460,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after purchasing an additional 890,243 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $37.74 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.12, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.79%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.