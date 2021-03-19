$2.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the lowest is $2.37. United Therapeutics posted earnings of $3.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $12.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $13.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.59 to $15.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,790,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after buying an additional 158,861 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $170.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.80 and a 200 day moving average of $140.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

