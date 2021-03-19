$2.71 Million in Sales Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will post $2.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 million to $3.00 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $550,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 392.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $14.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.44 million to $19.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.66 million, with estimates ranging from $23.32 million to $32.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of APDN opened at $8.31 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

