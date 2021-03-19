$2.83 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will announce $2.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.47 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $29.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $96.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.19 million, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $40.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRRX shares. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DURECT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in DURECT by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in DURECT by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $2.21 on Friday. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $502.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

