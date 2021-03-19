20,000 Shares in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of 908 Devices at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MASS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Michael S. Turner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 355,000 shares of company stock worth $7,100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. 2,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,952. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.24. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $79.60.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

