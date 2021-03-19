$202.66 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will announce $202.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.50 million and the lowest is $182.50 million. Ameresco reported sales of $212.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.61 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 54,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $3,209,310.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,732,799.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,083,664 shares of company stock valued at $55,138,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Ameresco by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameresco by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 21,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.