208,162 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 208,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,953,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Vontier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

