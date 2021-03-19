21,234 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,243,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in PTC by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,616,000 after buying an additional 788,995 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 119.2% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,839,000 after buying an additional 715,550 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in PTC by 2,053.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 594,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after buying an additional 566,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,955,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

PTC stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.74. 3,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,602. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.