21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,703 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of 21Vianet Group worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 262.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

VNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

Shares of VNET opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.