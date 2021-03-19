220,000 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Acquired by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,809,000. Lyft comprises approximately 3.5% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Lyft at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Lyft by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 972,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,756,000 after buying an additional 293,713 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,329 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 41,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.47. The stock had a trading volume of 117,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,535,116. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 146,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $7,359,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,383,344 shares of company stock worth $212,398,680 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.