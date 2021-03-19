221,617 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 221,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,622,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $59.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,554 shares of company stock worth $11,484,875. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

