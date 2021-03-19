$225.68 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to announce $225.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $231.36 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $213.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRBK. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In related news, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $22.49 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

