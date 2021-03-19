22,604 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Bought by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,840,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $759,488,000 after acquiring an additional 59,446 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after acquiring an additional 308,570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,316,000 after acquiring an additional 460,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.43.

NYSE:EFX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.96. 8,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.36. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $196.47. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

