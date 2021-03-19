23,543 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of -180.56 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,821,485.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Insiders sold a total of 643,852 shares of company stock valued at $51,288,004 in the last ninety days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.