235,666 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by University of Notre Dame DU Lac

University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 235,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,349,000. Comcast comprises 3.3% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA remained flat at $$55.87 on Friday. 1,132,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,879,887. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $255.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.84.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

