$24.58 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will post sales of $24.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $41.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $118.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.45 million to $123.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $140.76 million, with estimates ranging from $137.04 million to $144.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 141,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASC opened at $5.14 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a market cap of $170.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

