25,000 Shares in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,501,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $17,089,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $12,985,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,097,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.80. 6,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.63. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $95.48.

HYFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

