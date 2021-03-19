25,880 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $72.98 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73.

